Pm Shehbaz Hails Trump For Facilitating Pakistan India Ceasefire

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stated that US President Donald Trump demonstrated true leadership as a messenger of peace by facilitating the ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on the 249th Independence Day of the United States, Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Donald Trump and the American people, stating that Pakistan-US relations are entering a new phase.

He praised Trump’s efforts in easing tensions between the two neighbouring countries, highlighting that this important step towards peace reflects the potential for resolving longstanding conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy.

He extended his congratulations to the US government and embassy staff on the 249th Independence Day, emphasizing that both countries believe in democratic traditions and the supremacy of the constitution. He added that the US was among the first nations to recognise Pakistan, and both countries are committed to strengthening their ties.

The prime minister recalled that by 2018, Pakistan had eliminated terrorism from the country but suffered heavy losses in the war on terror, sacrificing 90,000 lives. He highlighted that terrorism continues to spread devastation in different parts of the world.

Shehbaz Sharif criticised India for rejecting Pakistan’s transparent investigations into the Pahalgam incident, choosing instead to rely on accusations and aggression rather than evidence-based inquiries.

He reiterated that Pakistan has always been a proponent of peace, stability, and prosperity. He noted that the global war on terror began after 9/11.

The prime minister praised President Trump’s efforts towards the ceasefire, saying he proved beyond doubt to be a messenger of peace. He also highlighted that various US projects for Pakistan’s development reflect the longstanding relationship between the two countries.