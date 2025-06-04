Pakistan named Vice-Chair of UNSC Counter-Terrorism Committee

Pakistan elected Vice-Chair of UN Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee for 2025

Pakistan has been elected Vice-Chair of the United Nations Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) for the year 2025, according to media reports.

The committee oversees and guides international efforts to combat terrorism.

In addition, Pakistan has assumed the chair of the UNSC’s 1988 Sanctions Committee, which monitors sanctions against the Taliban.

The committee enforces measures such as asset freezes, travel bans, and arms embargoes on individuals and entities linked to the Taliban that pose threats to peace and security in Afghanistan.

Pakistan will also co-chair two informal working groups — one focused on documentation and procedural matters, and the other on general sanctions issues.