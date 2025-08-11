Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in May 9 Cases

LAHORE – Anti-Terrorism Court Lahore on Monday announced its verdict in two high-profile cases, sentencing senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders to 10 years imprisonment while acquitting former former minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was released.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi was acquitted in both cases, bringing relief to the senior PTI leader. However, prominent party members Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhary, Mehmood ur Rasheed, and Sarfraz Cheema were each sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in both cases.

The cases, numbered 103/23 and 768/23, relate to incidents including the Shadman Nazra Atish case and the burning of a police vehicle at Rahat Bakery Chowk.

The verdict was pronounced by Judge Manzar Ali Gul of the Anti-Terrorism Court. Both accused in custody and those out on bail were present at the jail courtroom when the judgment was announced.

This verdict marks a significant moment in ongoing legal battles involving PTI leaders and is expected to have wide-ranging political implications.

More updates to follow…