Small traders to get POS exemption as FBR vows end to harassment

ISLAMABAD – Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Rashid Langrial has assured traders that those who cannot afford to install the Point of Sale (POS) system will be given relief, and no trader will be harassed.

According to Express News, a delegation led by Kashif Chaudhry, President of the Central Organization of Traders Pakistan, met FBR Chairman Rashid Langrial. Member IR Zubair Bilal and others were also present during the meeting.

Kashif Chaudhry informed the FBR chairman about the issues faced by traders, including alleged harassment by FBR officials and the difficulties small traders face regarding the POS system.

He said that despite reservations, the implementation of POS was initiated at local and international brands and chain stores. These entities possess computerized systems, backup power, trained staff, and administrative structures, making it relatively easier for them to adopt the system. However, smaller businesses included in these chains are still facing practical difficulties. The enforcement of POS has significantly increased business costs, while actions such as interference in the name of documentation, fines, and shop sealing have created fear and uncertainty among traders.

Kashif Chaudhry added that FBR has now moved beyond brands and chain stores and has begun targeting ordinary markets and small shops. Convoys of large vehicles and raids on markets give the impression of an operation against an enemy force. He termed this approach humiliating and mentally distressing, alleging that notices are being issued arbitrarily, some traders are let off after “settlements,” while others face harassment, shop sealing, and fines.

Chairman FBR Rashid Langrial assured that traders’ issues will be resolved. He said no trader will be harassed, strict action will be taken against those who blackmail traders, and FBR staff will be suspended over complaints of bribery and corruption. He added that traders who cannot afford the POS system will not be forced to install it, and future steps will be taken in consultation with trader organizations and based on mutual trust.