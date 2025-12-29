Hamas confirms death of Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Ubaida

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has confirmed the martyrdom of Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson for its military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades.

In a video statement released today, the new spokesperson of the Al-Qassam Brigades confirmed the martyrdom of Abu Ubaida along with several other commanders of the brigades.

In the statement, the spokesperson revealed Abu Ubaida’s real name as Huthaifa Al-Kahlout and confirmed that Yahya Sinwar’s brother, Muhammad Al-Sinwar, served as the head of the Al-Qassam Brigades after the martyrdom of its former chief, Muhammad Deif.

Huthaifa Al-Kahlout was also the head of the Qassam media division, “Al-Ilam Al-Askari.”

The new spokesperson of the Al-Qassam Brigades has also been introduced with the title “Abu Ubaida.” He stated that Huthaifa Al-Kahlout left behind his title “Abu Ubaida,” which has now been assigned to the new spokesperson. Hamas’ official statement also named the new spokesperson as Abu Ubaida.

The statement added that Huthaifa Al-Kahlout served as the spokesperson of the Al-Qassam Brigades for over 20 years and modernized its media wing.

It is worth mentioning that Israel had claimed in August this year that it had targeted Abu Ubaida.