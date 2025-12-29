Actor Zarar Khan ties the knot, wedding photos go viral

Pakistan’s rising showbiz actor Zarar Khan has shared joyful news with his fans, announcing the beginning of a new chapter in his personal life by revealing his nikah.

The photos posted by the actor on social media quickly grabbed attention, prompting a flood of congratulatory messages from his admirers.

Images shared on Instagram revealed that Zarar Khan solemnized his nikah with businesswoman Momil Khan on December 28, 2025. Along with the pictures, the actor added a witty and humorous caption that read, “Who said you can’t win a girl’s heart by cooking?”—a line that thoroughly amused fans.

The nikah ceremony was held in a simple and private setting. On the occasion, Zarar Khan was seen wearing a white shalwar kameez paired with a matching waistcoat, while the bride, Momil Khan, wore a beautiful pistachio-colored outfit adorned with delicate golden embroidery, sequins, zari, and fine embellishment work.

Zarar Khan belongs to a Pashtun family and began his career in modeling and digital content creation. He gained significant popularity through cooking videos on Instagram before stepping into acting. Prior to pursuing acting full-time, he was employed elsewhere but eventually decided to leave his job to turn his passion into a profession.

On the other hand, his wife Momil Khan is a successful entrepreneur. She is the founder of a consultancy and immigration company and also a co-founder of a clothing brand.

News of Zarar Khan’s nikah and the accompanying photos are rapidly going viral on social media, with showbiz personalities and fans extending their best wishes and prayers for the newlyweds.