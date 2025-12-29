Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi challenge Toshakhana-2 convictions in IHC

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC), filing separate appeals against their convictions in the Toshakhana-2 case, in which a special court earlier this month handed them 17-year prison terms each.

The appeals challenge the December 20 verdict, under which the former prime minister and his spouse were sentenced for allegedly acquiring luxury state gifts at a significantly reduced price. In addition to imprisonment, the court imposed a fine of Rs16.4 million on the couple.

The case revolves around the alleged purchase of an expensive Bulgari jewellery set from Toshakhana — the official repository for gifts received by public office holders — at what the prosecution claims was a token amount. The jewellery reportedly included a necklace, bracelet, ring, and earrings.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand delivered the verdict after conducting nearly 80 hearings at Adiala Jail. The ruling awarded 10 years’ imprisonment each under sections 34 and 409 of the Pakistan Penal Code, along with an additional seven years each under Section 5 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947.

In their petitions, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi have requested the IHC to overturn the judgment, asserting that the prosecution failed to prove its allegations. They argue that the trial court relied heavily on the statement of an approver, which, according to the appellants, cannot legally sustain a conviction. The appeals further claim that Sohaib Abbasi, a private appraiser, was unlawfully declared an approver in the case.

The couple has also maintained that awarding multiple punishments for the same alleged offence is unlawful and that the special central court lacked jurisdiction to hear the matter. They contend that the Bulgari jewellery set was retained in line with Toshakhana rules applicable to former rulers and allege that the reference was filed without a proper or transparent investigation.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi have described the case as politically driven, alleging it forms part of a wider campaign aimed at victimising PTI leadership.

Imran Khan’s appeal has been registered under diary number 24560, while Bushra Bibi’s petition has been assigned diary number 24561.

The latest conviction adds to Imran Khan’s mounting legal challenges. He has remained behind bars since August 2023 and is currently serving a separate 14-year sentence in a land corruption case. Since his removal from office in 2022, he has faced numerous cases, including corruption, terrorism-related allegations, and charges involving state secrets — all of which he and his party strongly deny.