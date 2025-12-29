‘Bloody’ Kite strings leave two injured in Lahore as Basant nears

LAHORE – As residents of Punjab capital are excited for Basant, the announcment turned to horror. Two people, one a two-year-old girl, the other a young man, fell victim to the razor-sharp strings of flying kites, suffering deep neck injuries that brought them rushing into hospitals.

The 2-year-old girl narrowly survived life-threatening injury when sharp kite string sliced her neck, leaving her in critical condition. Zainab Fatima, hailing from Kasur, was rushed to Jinnah Hospital, where surgeons at the S-3 Unit performed emergency throat surgery to save her life.

After operation, the toddler was moved to plastic surgery department for further treatment. Doctors reported that her injuries were severe, but quick medical intervention has stabilized her condition, and she is now showing gradual improvement. Prof. Dr. Tayyaba Wasim, Principal of Allama Iqbal Medical College, confirmed that Zainab is receiving all necessary medical care, with a medical board continuously monitoring her progress.

In a separate incident in Lahore’s Green Town, a young man named Awais suffered a similarly terrifying injury after a sharp kite string cut his neck. The deep wound required immediate stitches, and doctors performed precautionary X-rays of his cervical spine to ensure no further damage. Hospital officials stated that Awais’s condition is now stable.

These incidents shows dangers of kite flying, turning what is usually a festive activity into a potential life-threatening hazard. Authorities and medical professionals are urging caution, particularly during peak kite-flying season, as both young children and adults remain at risk from razor-sharp strings.