Indian actress Nandini found dead; suicide suspected

Another tragic incident has emerged from the Indian entertainment industry, as a young and lively rising actress was found dead at her home.

According to Indian media, police stated that the condition in which the actress’s body was discovered strongly suggests suicide.

The deceased was identified as Nandini, an emerging actress from Tamil and Kannada television, residing in Bengaluru. She also left behind a suicide note.

Police said the note stated that her parents were pressuring her to marry against her will. Nandini wrote that despite her parents’ insistence, she could not mentally prepare herself for the marriage.

She further wrote that constant emotional struggle and stress pushed her into depression, and she could no longer bear it.

Police added that despite recovering the suicide note, the investigation will not be stopped. Authorities are examining the case from all angles and will inform the media after a complete inquiry.

It is noteworthy that Nandini recently played the role of a girl attempting suicide by poisoning in the Tamil serial Gauri.