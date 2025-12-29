LAHORE – Lahore is all set to become even more accessible by foreign tourists as international travel interest soars. Sri Lankan Airlines’ Fits Air officially announced the launch of direct flights from Colombo to Lahore.

FitsAir will start operations on January 20, 2026, offering smooth travel option between two vibrant cities. The airline plans to operate two weekly flights, departing from Colombo to Lahore every Tuesday and Saturday.

Passengers can expect modern comfort, as the airline will utilize the Airbus A320 for these flights. Authorities highlight that this exciting move will strengthen air connectivity between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, making travel smoother and more convenient for passengers on both sides.

With this new route, Lahore is poised to welcome more international travelers than ever before, opening doors to business, tourism, and cultural exchanges. For those eager to explore or connect, Fits Air’s direct flights promise a hassle-free journey across borders.

Tourism and travel between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is fueled by cultural attractions, scenic beauty, and adventure opportunities in both countries. Coloumbio draws Pakistani tourists with its beaches, historic sites, and wildlife, while Islamabad attracts Sri Lankans with mountains, cultural landmarks, and urban experiences.

Historically, limited direct flight connectivity has meant travelers relied on stopovers through Middle East. The launch of FitsAir’s direct Colombo–Lahore flights from 20 January 2026 will drastically reduce travel time, enhance convenience, and boost tourism, business, and cultural exchange.