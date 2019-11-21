SC regularise 2,150 employees of Workers Welfare Board 

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Thursday maintained the Peshawar High Court verdict and regularized the services of 2150 employees of Workers Welfare Board (WWB).

Workers Welfare Board employees had been recruited on the contract in 2011.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Maqbool Baqar, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Shoaib Shaheen, counsel for the employees, said that the three committees decided in favour of the employees.

The counsel for the Welfare Board opposed the regularization of employees and contended that it was not possible due of lack of funds.

The bench said that the unavailability of funds was not a matter of court.

The Supreme Court upheld Peshawar High Court verdict and ordered that the employees must be given permanent status.