SC regularise 2,150 employees of Workers Welfare Board 
Associated Press of Pakistan
08:14 PM | 21 Nov, 2019
SC regularise 2,150 employees of Workers Welfare Board 
Share

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Thursday maintained the Peshawar High Court verdict and regularized the services of 2150 employees of Workers Welfare Board (WWB). 

Workers Welfare Board employees had been recruited on the contract in 2011.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Maqbool Baqar, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Shoaib Shaheen, counsel for the employees, said that the three committees decided in favour of the employees.

The counsel for the Welfare Board opposed the regularization of employees and contended that it was not possible due of lack of funds.

The bench said that the unavailability of funds was not a matter of court.

The Supreme Court upheld Peshawar High Court verdict and ordered that the employees must be given permanent status.

More From This Category
FO blasts India's false claims about persecution ...
10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ...
08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away
07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ...
06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Pakistan Army chief Bajwa visits SSG headquarters
06:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CTD arrests Afghan terrorist involved in blast ...
05:29 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr