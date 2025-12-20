From Wagon R to Alto: List of Cars Being Discontinued in Pakistan in 2025

ISLAMABAD – For decades, Suzuki Wagon R, Ravi, and Alto remained household names as they’ve been part of everyday life for millions of Pakistanis. From bustling city streets to rural lanes, these models carried families, businesses, and memories alike.

If you have been tracking automotive chatter or browsing Suzuki Pakistan’s official website, you may have noticed that some Suzuki models are gone. Suzuki officially pulled the plug on Suzuki Ravi pickup and the once-popular Suzuki Wagon R.

Alto VX base variant also vanished from company’s price list. This isn’t just a routine lineup shuffle. It’s a clear sign that Pakistan’s car market is entering a new phase, driven by stricter regulations, changing buyer expectations, and a push toward modern, safer vehicles.

Despite these exits, Suzuki remains Pakistan’s biggest automotive force. In October 2025, Pak Suzuki captured more than 50% of passenger car sales, beating Toyota and Honda in total units sold. Even amid economic uncertainty, overall passenger car sales jumped over 40% year-on-year in the final months of 2025.

But while demand is strong, consumer priorities have shifted. Buyers no longer want bare-bones transportation. Safety, fuel efficiency, technology, and comfort are now non-negotiable, and Suzuki is being forced to adapt fast. Suzuki Ravi was the backbone of small businesses across Pakistan—cheap, tough, and easy to fix. But time finally caught up.

Suzuki is expected to launch the Carry Pickup next year, a more modern commercial option designed to meet current and future safety and emissions standards while offering improved fuel efficiency and usability.

The auto giant is preparing to shake up market again with the launch of the Suzuki Fronx in May 2026, featuring advanced infotainment, modern safety tech, and a more refined driving experience.