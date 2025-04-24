Wagon R 2025 Model unveiled with new design and features; Check Price here

Much awaited Suzuki Wagon R 2025 is finally here as the hatchback offers a lot for those looking to upgrade ride in budget. The new model of 1000cc car offers decent fuel efficiency, and urban-friendly design.

Wagon R 2025 is backed by 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine that produces 67 horsepower and 90 Nm of torque. Available in both manual and Auto Gear Shift (AGS) variants, the autogiant claims an impressive mileage of 14–16 km per litre within city, making it one of the most fuel-efficient cars in its class.

The new Wagon R features trapezoidal front grille, halogen headlamps, and distinctive squared edges. Alloy wheels are offered on the VXL and AGS variants. Wagon R continues to prioritize comfort and functionality, offering decent legroom for passengers, making it suitable for both short commutes and longer drives.

Wagonr 2025 Price

Variants Price Price in USD VXR 3,214,000 ~$11,500 VXL 3,412,000 ~$12,200 AGS 3,741,000 ~$13,300

Suzuki Wagon R in Pakistan

As Wagon R new model will be released in several countries, Pakistan Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) officially ended bookings for the Wagon R, marking the end of an era for the popular budget hatchback.

The decision comes amid sharp decline in sales and growing consumer preference for the more modern Suzuki Cultus. Experts attribute the Wagon R’s phase-out to its outdated design and limited features, which couldn’t keep pace with evolving market expectations.

Recent sales data shows the Wagon R lagging behind, with just 1,608 units sold in eight months compared to 1,887 units of the Cultus.