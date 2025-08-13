Pakistan celebrates 78th Independence Day with grand ceremony in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – A special ceremony kicked off in Islamabad on Wednesday to mark Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day. President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Field Marshal Asim Munir attended the event as chief guests.

The celebrations feature an armed forces parade, a fly-past, and special national and cultural performances, highlighting the country’s military strength, rich heritage, and unity. Dignitaries and citizens alike are witnessing the grand display across the federal capital and beyond.

From Islamabad to Lahore, Peshawar, and smaller towns and villages, the nation is brimming with patriotic enthusiasm. Major government and private buildings are adorned with national flags, buntings, and vibrant lights, while streets, shops, and homes reflect the festive spirit. Markets are bustling as people purchase Independence Day merchandise, including green-and-white flags, badges, shirts, toys, and stickers.

In Karachi, the Sindh government hosted a grand musical concert at the National Stadium, officially opening with the national anthem. Renowned performers such as Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sajjad Ali, Hadiqa Kiani, Kaifi Khalil, the Lyrum Band, Arsalan Sheikh, DJ Saqlain, and Natalia Gul entertained the audience. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the President of the Arts Council, along with prominent political, social, and cultural figures, attended the event. The concert concluded with a fireworks display and a cake-cutting ceremony. Sharjeel Memon, Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah, Zulfiqar Shah, and Riaz Shah Shirazi arrived at the stadium, with consuls general from various countries also present. The people of Karachi participated with great patriotic spirit.

In Lahore, preparations are underway at iconic locations such as Hazoori Bagh and Minar-e-Pakistan, with public parks and recreational areas decorated for the occasion.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hosted a special Independence Day celebration for minority communities at the Mardan Commissioner’s Office, while Karak saw preparations reach their peak. In Azad Kashmir, colorful events were held at the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in Muzaffarabad, and a ‘Martyrs’ Honour March’ took place in Mirpur.