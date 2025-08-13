Punjab renames over 2,800 health facilities after CM Maryam under new law

LAHORE – The names of 2,816 primary healthcare facilities in Punjab have been officially renamed after the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz.

According to the official website of the Punjab Health and Population Department, Punjab has a total of 2,500 Basic Health Units (BHUs) and 316 Rural Health Centers (RHCs).

According to the department’s official website, it is found that so far, 1,138 BHUs and 81 RHCs have already been renamed after the Chief Minister of Punjab. The notifications and lists can be viewed.

On July 8, a new law was gazetted in Punjab titled the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Services Act 2025. Among other measures, the law directs the establishment of Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics in every union council, either by upgrading existing facilities or constructing new ones.

The law further instructs the Health Department to ensure the creation of Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics to provide services such as pediatrics, dental care, gynecology, surgical facilities, and other medical services, either through upgrading existing facilities or building new centers.