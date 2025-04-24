India plans ‘strikes on Pakistan’ after Kashmir attack – But will it end up having Fantastic Tea?

NEW DELHI – Unabated tensions continue to mount between Pakistan and India after deadly militant attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir that killed 25 Indian civilians, and India has hinted at launching military strikes against Pakistan.

As both nations face off once again, many are left wondering: could this end up being another episode of the dramatic 2019 dogfight, where India’s jet was shot down, and its pilot Abhinandan was left sipping fantastic tea in Pakistan’s custody?

The militant attack in Kashmir has set off a familiar pattern of blame. Indian Media, government and Hindutva-inspired people without clear evidence, have once again pointed the finger at Pakistan, accusing it of supporting terrorist groups behind the attack. In retaliation, New Delhi announced series of immature diplomacy measures, including suspending a crucial water-sharing treaty, escalating tensions on an already fragile border.

With the worrisome development, Indian media hinted at military action in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan even reiterated its stance of wanting peace, but with analysts warning of an unpredictable outcome, tensions are rising. Sharif led Pakistani government scheduled a high-level meeting to discuss its response, but so far, there’s no indication of a military escalation. However, people across Pakistan are watching closely as India’s rhetoric grows stronger, reminding many of the 2019 confrontation.

2019 Flashback: Fantastic Tea ‘that is still hot’

2019 standoff between nuclear armed nation started with a militant attack on Indian security personnel in Kashmir, which led to an Indian airstrike inside Pakistan. This sparked brief but intense dogfight between the two countries’ air forces. India’s Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was shot down and captured by Pakistan, but it was his now-infamous moment of sipping tea in a Pakistani military facility that would steal the show.

During his capture, IAF officer was seen sipping tea and making the iconic statement that “the tea was fantastic.” The image of the captured pilot drinking tea became a symbol of the tense but oddly cordial nature of the conflict.

Fast forward to present, Pakistanis still enjoy joking on the humiliation faced by India. With India hinting at military strikes, many are asking: could Indian jets face another humiliating situation? Will a pilot once again end up sipping tea in Pakistan, and if so, will he be offered biscuits this time?

Amid the verbal spats, those familiar with development said India might be staging the attack to rally international support or deflect attention from internal issues. And while the situation is tense, many still see parallels with 2019, where the military escalation ended with India’s Varthaman being offered tea in Pakistan’s custody.

With both nations armed with nuclear weapons and the world watching closely, the stakes are higher than ever. But with both countries’ leaders under pressure, some are betting that the drama will once again fizzle out, leaving behind another viral meme — only this time, it might be about what biscuits were served alongside the tea.

As tensions mount, the world watches to see whether arch-rival nations will go down same path as in 2019 — one full of military posturing and viral memes.