Saudi Arabia once again offers to mediate between Pakistan, India

ISLAMABAD – Saudi Arabia has once again offered to mediate between Pakistan and India saying there should be focus on the path of dialogue between arch-rivals to resolve issues permanently.

Kingdom’s Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud while speaking with an Indian daily during his maiden visit to the neighboring country said we are ready to provide ‘good offices’ to resolve outstanding issues between the two sides.

Stressed on the importance of dialogue between the neighboring countries, he said it is up to both countries to decide the time to negotiate.

Meanwhile, his statement is not similar to the Modi-led Indian government which always objected to the role of any third party in resolving the Kashmir dispute.

Furthermore, Saudi Minister while commenting on the matter said that the stability of the war-torn country was their foremost concern. “The Taliban must take into account the concerns of the international community as regards the security situation,” he said.

He also added that “the Taliban has a responsibility to exercise good judgment and good governance, to be inclusive, to bring in all people in Afghanistan, and to forge a path that can lead to stability, security and prosperity”.

“Our position is that aid should continue and should not be affected by these situations”, he commented on the withholding of international aid to the war-torn country saying it was directed primarily for the benefit of Afghan citizens.