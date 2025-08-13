No travel in Public Transport after 5pm in Balochistan amid security threats

QUETTA – Pakistan’s southwestern region Balochistan is witnessing surge in terror attacks, especially those travelling in public public transport are at higher risk of being attacked.

Balochistan government announced province-wide ban on the movement of public transport vehicles during night hours. A report shared in local daily said public transport will not be permitted to operate on highways from 5:00 pm to 5:00 am.

Authorities warned that transport companies violating the restriction will face cancellation of their route permits. The decision comes after meeting chaired by Provincial Transport Secretary Muhammad Hayat Kakar, with representatives of transporters’ associations in attendance.

Provincial authorities agreed to strictly enforce ban in line with directives from Home Department. All DCs have been instructed to take necessary measures to prevent operation of public transport during restricted hours.

Transporters have also been directed to install GPS trackers in their vehicles, deploy security guards, and follow the government’s anti-smuggling policies.

The move aims to improve security, ensure compliance with safety protocols, and curb illicit activities during night travel.