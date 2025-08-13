Gold Rates in Pakistan Today Aug 13, 2025 Wednesday

Gold prices moved down, slipping in international markets and within Pakistan. Price per tola dropped by Rs500 to reach Rs358,300.

Today Gold Rates

City Gold Silver Karachi Rs358,300 Rs4,013 Lahore Rs358,300 Rs4,013 Islamabad Rs358,300 Rs4,013 Peshawar Rs358,300 Rs4,013 Quetta Rs358,300 Rs4,013

Similarly, the cost of 10 grams of gold declined by Rs429, now valued at Rs307,184. Market analysts attribute the ongoing dip to persistent pressures in the global economy, which have kept investors cautious.

Globally, price of gold fell by $5 per ounce, closing at $3,356.