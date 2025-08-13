Gold Rates in Pakistan Today Aug 13, 2025 Wednesday

By News Desk
8:44 am | Aug 13, 2025
Gold Prices Drop In Pakistan After Hitting 3 Lac Rupees Per Tola

Gold prices moved down, slipping in international markets and within Pakistan. Price per tola dropped by Rs500 to reach Rs358,300.

Today Gold Rates

City Gold Silver
Karachi Rs358,300 Rs4,013
Lahore Rs358,300 Rs4,013
Islamabad Rs358,300 Rs4,013
Peshawar Rs358,300 Rs4,013
Quetta Rs358,300 Rs4,013

Similarly, the cost of 10 grams of gold declined by Rs429, now valued at Rs307,184. Market analysts attribute the ongoing dip to persistent pressures in the global economy, which have kept investors cautious.

Globally, price of gold fell by $5 per ounce, closing at $3,356.

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

