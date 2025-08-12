Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Gold Price Daily Updates – 12 August 2025

By News Desk
8:44 am | Aug 12, 2025
Gold Price Increases By Rs2000 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan dropped amid losses in international market, with price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs3,600 to Rs358,800, while the rate for 10 grams decreased by Rs3,086 to Rs307,613. In the global market, gold slipped $36, settling at $3,361 per ounce.

Today Gold Rates

City Gold Silver
Karachi 358,800 Rs4,013
Lahore 358,800 Rs4,013
Islamabad 358,800 Rs4,013
Peshawar 358,800 Rs4,013
Quetta 358,800 Rs4,013

Silver prices also declined, with per tola priced at Rs4,013 and 10 grams at Rs3,440.

The same gold rates were recorded across major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Sialkot, Hyderabad, and Faisalabad.

Analysts attribute the decline to instability in global bullion markets and fluctuations in the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.

News Desk

