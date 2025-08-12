Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Gold Price Daily Updates – 12 August 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan dropped amid losses in international market, with price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs3,600 to Rs358,800, while the rate for 10 grams decreased by Rs3,086 to Rs307,613. In the global market, gold slipped $36, settling at $3,361 per ounce.

Today Gold Rates

City Gold Silver Karachi 358,800 Rs4,013 Lahore 358,800 Rs4,013 Islamabad 358,800 Rs4,013 Peshawar 358,800 Rs4,013 Quetta 358,800 Rs4,013

Silver prices also declined, with per tola priced at Rs4,013 and 10 grams at Rs3,440.

The same gold rates were recorded across major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Sialkot, Hyderabad, and Faisalabad.

Analysts attribute the decline to instability in global bullion markets and fluctuations in the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.