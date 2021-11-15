Dogu Akdeniz-21 – Pakistan frigate Alamgir visits Turkey to participate in naval drills
KARACHI – Pakistan Navy Ship Alamgir visited Akzaz Naval Base, Turkey and participated in Multinational Exercise Dogu Akdeniz-21 conducted in the Mediterranean Sea.
Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas represented Pakistan Navy in the multinational exercise.
During the port stay, Mission Commander Commodore Azhar Mahmood along with Commanding Officer PNS Alamgir called on Turkish Navy high ranking officials, including Commander Turkish Maritime Forces.
PNS ALAMGIR participated in Multinational Ex DOGU AKDENIZ-21 in AKSAZ, Turkey. V/Adm Zahid Ilyas represented #PakNavy in Ex. During stay, Admiral, Mission Cdr & CO called on Turkish Naval high ranking officials. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/9kr8y5uM6i— DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) November 15, 2021
During the interactions, matters of mutual interest were discussed and contribution of Pakistan Navy to regional peace and maritime security were acknowledged by the host naval dignitaries.
PNS TUGHRIL: Pakistan Navy commissions advanced ... 06:11 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
KARACHI – Pakistan Navy Monday commissioned the first Chinese-made 054 Alpha Guided Missile Frigate PNS ...
