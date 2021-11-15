Dogu Akdeniz-21 – Pakistan frigate Alamgir visits Turkey to participate in naval drills

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy Ship Alamgir visited Akzaz Naval Base, Turkey and participated in Multinational Exercise Dogu Akdeniz-21 conducted in the Mediterranean Sea.

Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas represented Pakistan Navy in the multinational exercise.

During the port stay, Mission Commander Commodore Azhar Mahmood along with Commanding Officer PNS Alamgir called on Turkish Navy high ranking officials, including Commander Turkish Maritime Forces.

During the interactions, matters of mutual interest were discussed and contribution of Pakistan Navy to regional peace and maritime security were acknowledged by the host naval dignitaries.