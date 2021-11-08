PNS TUGHRIL: Pakistan Navy commissions advanced warship in China

06:11 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
PNS TUGHRIL: Pakistan Navy commissions advanced warship in China
Share

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy Monday commissioned the first Chinese-made 054 Alpha Guided Missile Frigate PNS Tughril.

The commissioning ceremony was held in Shanghai, China’s financial hub. It was attended by the Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Moin ul Haq as chief guest.

PNS TUGHRIL is a technologically advanced ship equipped with state-of-the-art sensors and weapons, said an official statement.

“The ship is capable of enormous firepower & surveillance potentials. Construction of PN Ship at China is testimony of Pak-China all-weather friendship,” read the Pakistan Navy statement.

The type 054 A/P Frigate is said to be the third Pakistan Navy warship to hold the name PNS Tughril after an O-Class Destroyer (1951) and a Gearing-Class Destroyer (1980).

The Tughril class ships are major surface combatant warships, designed for intense anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine operations in the high seas.

The over 4,000 tonnes, 440 feet long frigates are armed with a 32-cell Vertical Launch System (VLS), equipped with the HHQ-16 SAMs and the Yu-8 ASROCs, 2×4 ASCM launchers armed with the CM-302 supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles, a PJ-26 76 mm main naval gun, 2×3 Anti-Submarine Torpedo launchers, 2×6 Type 87 Anti-Submarine rocket launchers, two Type 726-4 18-tube decoy rocket launchers and two Type 1130 CIWS.

It is also loaded with multifunction electronically scanned array radar on top of the main superstructure.

The warship also featured a top-notch combat management system capable of integrated naval battlegroup formation operations with the rest of the Pakistani naval fleet.

Induction of these frigates will contribute in maintaining peace, stability, and power equilibrium in the Indian Ocean Region.

Pakistan Navy has contracted the construction of Type 054 AP Frigates from China under a contract signed in 2017. The first–in–class Frigate was launched in August 2020, followed by Second Frigate Launching in January 2021 at Chinese Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai.

China launches third multi-role warship for ... 10:46 PM | 3 Aug, 2021

The launching ceremony of third ship of four Type-054 Class Frigate constructed for Pakistan Navy, was held at Hudong ...

More From This Category
OIC special envoy arrives in Pakistan, vows to ...
05:47 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
Pakistan bags top spot in The Economist’s ...
03:58 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
JI moves Supreme Court against those named in ...
03:06 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
Taliban warns TTP splinter groups of 'military ...
02:17 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
Pakistan revokes ban on TLP in ‘larger national ...
12:07 PM | 8 Nov, 2021
Parliamentary Committee on national security ...
10:53 AM | 8 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Adnan Sami honoured with Indian national award
06:06 PM | 8 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr