PIA starts Karachi-Damascus direct flights this month

11:25 AM | 20 May, 2022
PIA starts Karachi-Damascus direct flights this month
Source: File Photo
KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to launch direct flight operation to Damascus from Karachi to facilitate the pilgrims.

An official statement said that the decision has been taken in light of directives of Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique.

The first PIA flight would depart from Karachi on May 28.

