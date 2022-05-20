PIA starts Karachi-Damascus direct flights this month
11:25 AM | 20 May, 2022
Share
KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to launch direct flight operation to Damascus from Karachi to facilitate the pilgrims.
An official statement said that the decision has been taken in light of directives of Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique.
The first PIA flight would depart from Karachi on May 28.
PIA gets approval to operate direct flights to ... 10:52 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is set to launch direct flights to Australia as the Australian ...
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- In US, FM Bilawal Bhutto sheds light on Indian atrocities in occupied ...11:50 AM | 20 May, 2022
- PIA starts Karachi-Damascus direct flights this month11:25 AM | 20 May, 2022
- Pakistan increases pensions of national cricketers by Rs100,00010:50 AM | 20 May, 2022
- U Bank holds Polo Cup 202210:13 AM | 20 May, 2022
- FM Bilawal Bhutto defends ex-PM Imran’s Russia visit in US10:10 AM | 20 May, 2022
Adnan Siddiqui clears the air on meeting with former PM Nawaz Sharif
10:12 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Sunny Leone’s video of getting body massage goes viral06:50 PM | 19 May, 2022
- 'Willing to play Maryam Nawaz on-screen' – Saba Qamar reveals her ...05:55 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Yumna Zaidi and Merub Ali win hearts with latest video05:09 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Dollar hits all-time high at Rs19212:45 PM | 12 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022