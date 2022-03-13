PIA gets approval to operate direct flights to Australia
Travel time will be reduced to nearly 12 hours through direct flights
Share
KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is set to launch direct flights to Australia as the Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority approved the request of Pakistan’s national flag carrier.
Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has begun preparations for the direct flights from Punjab capital Lahore to Sydney – the most populous city in the Oceanian country.
PK-9808 will depart for Sydney from Lahore International airport on April 22, while same will return to Lahore from Sydney on April 24.
PIA will use Boeing-777 aircraft for the flights, the report quoting airline spokesperson said. It also mentioned operating direct flights from seaside metropolis Karachi in the second phase.
The handle of the state-owned airline also shared the development on Twitter saying 'Australia! The Wait is over!'.
PIA set to launch direct flights to Australia for ... 02:12 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
KARACHI – As the Oceanian country welcomes international tourists after two years of hiatus, Pakistan ...
Flights without stopovers would cut the current travel time by 30 percent. Authorities approved PIA’s request after a feasibility study was conducted.
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- PTI lawmakers request Maulana Tariq Jameel to pray for PM Imran ahead ...11:52 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
- PIA gets approval to operate direct flights to Australia10:52 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan to send humanitarian assistance to Ukraine war refugees10:33 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
-
- US photojournalist Brent Renaud shot dead in Ukraine09:29 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
- Umar Akmal, wife welcome baby boy08:11 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
- Mehwish Hayat shows off her glamorous look in new viral video06:00 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
- Anumta Qureshi faces backlash over pregnancy photoshoot07:45 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022