PIA gets approval to operate direct flights to Australia

Travel time will be reduced to nearly 12 hours through direct flights
Web Desk
10:52 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
PIA gets approval to operate direct flights to Australia
Source: @manchester_aviation1107 (Instagram)
Share

KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is set to launch direct flights to Australia as the Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority approved the request of Pakistan’s national flag carrier.

Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has begun preparations for the direct flights from Punjab capital Lahore to Sydney – the most populous city in the Oceanian country.

PK-9808 will depart for Sydney from Lahore International airport on April 22, while same will return to Lahore from Sydney on April 24.

PIA will use Boeing-777 aircraft for the flights, the report quoting airline spokesperson said. It also mentioned operating direct flights from seaside metropolis Karachi in the second phase.

The handle of the state-owned airline also shared the development on Twitter saying 'Australia! The Wait is over!'. 

PIA set to launch direct flights to Australia for ... 02:12 PM | 16 Feb, 2022

KARACHI – As the Oceanian country welcomes international tourists after two years of hiatus, Pakistan ...

Flights without stopovers would cut the current travel time by 30 percent. Authorities approved PIA’s request after a feasibility study was conducted.

More From This Category
PTI lawmakers request Maulana Tariq Jameel to ...
11:52 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Pakistan to send humanitarian assistance to ...
10:33 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Here’s why PTI minister Ghulam Sarwar wants to ...
06:23 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Opposition agrees to give Punjab CM post to ...
04:56 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
Watch: Pakistan Navy demonstrates firepower in ...
03:00 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
46 OIC foreign ministers confirm participation in ...
01:45 PM | 13 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ushna Shah draws flak for wearing skimpy clothes
09:48 PM | 13 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr