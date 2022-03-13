PIA gets approval to operate direct flights to Australia

KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is set to launch direct flights to Australia as the Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority approved the request of Pakistan’s national flag carrier.

Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has begun preparations for the direct flights from Punjab capital Lahore to Sydney – the most populous city in the Oceanian country.

PK-9808 will depart for Sydney from Lahore International airport on April 22, while same will return to Lahore from Sydney on April 24.

PIA will use Boeing-777 aircraft for the flights, the report quoting airline spokesperson said. It also mentioned operating direct flights from seaside metropolis Karachi in the second phase.

The handle of the state-owned airline also shared the development on Twitter saying 'Australia! The Wait is over!'.

Flights without stopovers would cut the current travel time by 30 percent. Authorities approved PIA’s request after a feasibility study was conducted.