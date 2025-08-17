Pakistan braces for More Floods as Deadly Monsoon rages on until Sept.

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan is grappling with one of most devastating monsoon seasons, with death toll climbing to 645 amid relentless rains, floods, and landslides.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) warned that country could face even more catastrophic rainfall, with three additional spells expected before September.

NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider made big announcment in a press briefing in capital, citing widespread destruction in northern districts such as Buner, Bajaur, and Battagram. Babusar in Gilgit-Baltistan has emerged as one of the worst-hit areas, while losses in KP continue to be assessed. He also confirmed a sudden cloudburst struck Islamabad on Saturday, adding to the mounting crisis.

Chief of country’s apex disaster management authoritiy said flood-affected areas will undergo full surveys, with relief including food and emergency supplies, rushed to those in need. Authorities are racing to restore communication with isolated communities, and the armed forces are assisting residents trapped by rising waters.

“Relief packages are being distributed under the prime minister’s directives, and searches for missing persons are ongoing,” he said.

NDMA chief further warned that northern Punjab and northern KP could face even more intense rainfall in the coming days, linking the unprecedented devastation to the impacts of climate change. He pledged that NDMA, in collaboration with relevant ministries, will continue relief and rehabilitation efforts and provide regular updates to curb further losses.