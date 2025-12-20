Imran Khan declares war on Judicial System after being sentenced in Toshakhana II Case

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former PM Imran Khan issued bold directive to KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, calling for launch of a street movement, as he vowed to fight for “true freedom” and declared himself ready for martyrdom in the struggle.

Speaking to lawyers at Adiala Jail during the announcement of the Toshakhana-II case verdict, Khan blasted judicial process, saying, “Here, only written judgments are read out. Just like the baseless punishments of the past three years, this verdict is no surprise. It was announced hastily without evidence or legal requirements being fulfilled, and neither we nor our lawyers were heard.”

Khan revealed harsh conditions of his imprisonment, sahying he and his wife and are being subjected to mental torture through continuous solitary confinement. We are barred from books, TV, and visits. Even the books sent by our family are being blocked. This inhumane treatment cannot shake my resolve.”

Khan strongly criticized the treatment of women, saying, “Our traditions and religion spare women even in times of war. Yet, outside Adiala Jail, my sisters and other women are being cruelly treated for political reasons. The treatment of Bushra Bibi, Dr. Yasmin, Maherang Baloch, and others goes against Islamic ethics. My wife has been placed in solitary confinement out of spite, even though she has no political involvement. She is a homemaker.”

He declared, “The rule of law in Pakistan is dead. Just like in 2007 when PCO judges supported a dictator, today’s puppets act similarly. Judges resisting the system are our heroes. Lawyers must come to the forefront; justice is the foundation of both moral and economic progress.”

Khan has been sentenced to 17 years in prison in the Toshakhana-II case, the same as his wife. He expressed confidence in his legal team, stating, “I trust Salman Safdar and his team to appeal these bogus verdicts in the Islamabad High Court.”