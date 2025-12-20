Explained: What is Toshakhana 2 corruption case in which Imran Khan jailed for 17 years?

ISLAMABAD – A special court at Adiala Jail sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to 10 years in jail each, with an additional 7-year term under Section 409 of the Pakistan Penal Code, and imposed fine of over Rs16 million.

The case, investigated initially by NAB and later by FIA, involved alleged irregularities in the Toshakhana-II gifts. The verdict was delivered in their presence, with prior notice given to their lawyer Salman Safdar. Notably, the couple had been acquitted in the first Toshakhana case.

The case is related to PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, as the two accused them of illegally keeping a priceless Bulgari jewelry set gifted by the Saudi crown prince during their May 2021 visit to Saudi Arabia.

ToshaKhana 2 Case Timeline

January 7, 2024: NAB inquiry began, completed by July 12, 2024.

July 13, 2024: Khan and Bushra Bibi were arrested.

August 20, 2024: Reference filed in the case.

September 6, 2024: Petition challenging NAB amendments submitted to the Supreme Court.

September 9, 2024: Case transferred to FIA following Supreme Court ruling.

September 16, 2024: First appearance before the Special Judge (Central).

October 23, 2024: Islamabad High Court granted bail to both accused under Section 4-A.

The set, comprising a necklace, bracelet, ring, and earrings, is alleged to have been unlawfully retained, sparking outrage over potential losses to the national treasury. According to the charge-sheet, despite instructions from the deputy military secretary on May 18, 2021, to declare and deposit the value of the gifts, the couple failed to comply.

Investigators calculated the total estimated value at around Rs75.66 million, Rs56.49 million for the necklace and Rs15.07 million for the earrings. Under Toshakhana rules, 50% of this value, approximately Rs35.77 million, should have been paid, but the undervaluation reportedly caused a loss of Rs32.85 million.

Meanwhile, the legal storm surrounding PTI intensifies. An anti-terrorism court in Lahore also indicted senior PTI leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Mehmoodur Rasheed, and Dr. Yasmin Rashid, over the May 9, 2023 riots that erupted after Imran’s arrest. They face charges of inciting chaos, arson, and disrupting law and order, allegations the leaders have vehemently denied.

During the hearing in the £190 million case, Imran and Bushra submitted amended statements under Section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and chose not to call defense witnesses. The court adjourned until December 17, when prosecution will deliver final arguments before the verdict.

Earlier this year, on January 31, a trial court had sentenced Imran and Bushra to 14 years in prison with fines of Rs787 million each for misusing the state gift repository, a ruling later suspended by the Islamabad High Court. Notably, in August 2023, another court disqualified Imran and handed him a three-year sentence for failing to declare gifts in his asset statements submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).