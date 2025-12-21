PAKvIND U-19 Final: India opt to Bowl First in High-Octane clash against Pakistan

DUBAI – Boys in Blue decided to field first after winning toss in ACC Under-19 Asia Cup final against Pakistan on Sunday, setting the stage for a high-stakes clash between key rivals.

Pakistan U-19 skipper Farhan Yousaf stayed confident ahead of title match, saying that his team is fully prepared, motivated, and determined to claim championship.

While Green Shirts lifted ICC Under-19 World Cup twice, the Asian nation is still in search of an outright Under-19 Asia Cup title, having previously shared the trophy with India in 2012.

In this edition of the tournament, Pakistan advanced to final after winning two of three group-stage matches in Group A and defeating Bangladesh by eight wickets in Friday’s semi-final. The team will rely heavily on batting star Sameer Minhas, who has scored 299 runs in four matches, including a century and a half-century. In the bowling department, Abdul Subhan has taken 11 wickets, while Mohammad Sayyam has claimed eight wickets so far.

Off the field, attention is on trophy presentation, which will be conducted by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as ACC Chairman. If India wins, their captain would be expected to receive the trophy from Naqvi—a point of interest, given that the Indian team previously refused to accept the trophy after winning the Asia Cup in Dubai in September and skipped the prize-giving ceremony.

With both on-field competition and potential off-field developments under scrutiny, Sunday’s Under-19 Asia Cup final promises to be a thrilling encounter for cricket fans around the world.

More updates to follow…