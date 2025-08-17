Death Toll nears 400 as Monsoon Rains, floods sweep through KP, GB, Kashmir

ISLAMABAD – Torrential rains and flash floods unleashed unprecedented destruction across northern Pakistan, leaving nearly 400 dead and countless others injured.

Swollen rivers, collapsing roads, and landslides have obliterated bridges, homes, and entire villages in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, glacial streams turned into deadly torrents. Skardu witnessed the collapse of five bridges, while in Chilas, the Ouchar stream swept away multiple residents, claiming ten lives.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained the worst hit region, with Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reporting 307 deaths over the last 48 hours, including 279 men, 15 women, and 13 children. Floods damaged 74 homes, leaving communities in Swat, Buner, Bajaur, Torghar, Mansehra, Shangla, and Battagram reeling from devastation. The provincial government has released Rs500 million for relief, with the largest share going to the hardest-hit Buner district.

In a dramatic rescue in Azad Kashmir, more than 700 tourists were trapped near Ratti Gali Lake after a 1.5-kilometre road was washed away. Rescue 1122, police, army personnel, and local authorities worked tirelessly to evacuate all tourists and 98 vehicles safely, highlighting the peril faced by travelers in the region.

Buner emerged as the epicenter of the tragedy, where flash floods and a sudden cloudburst killed at least 184 people. Entire villages, including Gadezi and Pir Baba, were swallowed by floodwaters, submerging homes, markets, and even a police station. Hospitals were overwhelmed, and brave local youth risked their lives to save a visiting family from Punjab. The Pakistan Army has deployed additional troops to aid relief operations.

In Battagram, 14 bodies have been recovered from the Nandhyar River, while rescue teams continue searching for seven missing residents after floodwaters swept through Dheri Haleem village.

NDMA has issued warnings of more heavy rain from 18–22 August, threatening to worsen the already catastrophic situation in northern Pakistan.

Amid huge lossses, global condolences poured in as nations expressed solidarity with Pakistan. Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Iran, Kuwait, Russia, and Australia have extended support, mourning the tragic loss of life and offering aid to affected families.