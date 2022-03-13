PTI lawmakers request Maulana Tariq Jameel to pray for PM Imran ahead of no-trust move

KARACHI – Religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel on Sunday prayed for the success of Prime Minister Imran Khan ahead of the voting on the no-confidence motion against him.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers from Sindh – Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh and MPA Saeed Afridi – called on Maulana Tariq Jameel in Karachi and requested him to pray for success of Khan in the new challenge.

The meeting that took place in Karachi was confirmed by PTI MPA in Sindh Saeed Afridi through a Twitter post. Afridi Tweeted a photo of the meeting and wrote that it was a privilege meeting the renowned religious scholar.

The MPA said the Maulana prayed a lot for the success of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that religious scholars like Maulana Tariq Jameel are assets of the country.