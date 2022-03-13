PTI lawmakers request Maulana Tariq Jameel to pray for PM Imran ahead of no-trust move
Share
KARACHI – Religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel on Sunday prayed for the success of Prime Minister Imran Khan ahead of the voting on the no-confidence motion against him.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers from Sindh – Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh and MPA Saeed Afridi – called on Maulana Tariq Jameel in Karachi and requested him to pray for success of Khan in the new challenge.
The meeting that took place in Karachi was confirmed by PTI MPA in Sindh Saeed Afridi through a Twitter post. Afridi Tweeted a photo of the meeting and wrote that it was a privilege meeting the renowned religious scholar.
The MPA said the Maulana prayed a lot for the success of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that religious scholars like Maulana Tariq Jameel are assets of the country.
آج مولانا طارق جمیل صاحب سے کراچی میں ملاقات کا شرف حاصل ہوا۔— Saeed Afridi (@MPASaeedAfridi) March 13, 2022
مولانا طارق جمیل صاحب نے وزیراعظم @ImranKhanPTI کی کامیابی کے لیے ڈھیروں دعاٸیں کی۔
دراصل طارق جمیل صاحب جیسے عالم دین ہی ہمارے ملک کا اصل اثاثہ ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/VhGFTI4YIb
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- PTI lawmakers request Maulana Tariq Jameel to pray for PM Imran ahead ...11:52 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
- PIA gets approval to operate direct flights to Australia10:52 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan to send humanitarian assistance to Ukraine war refugees10:33 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
-
- US photojournalist Brent Renaud shot dead in Ukraine09:29 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
- Umar Akmal, wife welcome baby boy08:11 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
- Mehwish Hayat shows off her glamorous look in new viral video06:00 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
- Anumta Qureshi faces backlash over pregnancy photoshoot07:45 PM | 13 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022