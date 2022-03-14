Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 14 March 2022

08:23 AM | 14 Mar, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 14 March 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan surged to Rs 132,900 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 114,000. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 104,449 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.121,824.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 132,900 PKR 1,731
Karachi PKR 132,900 PKR 1,731
Islamabad PKR 132,900 PKR 1,731
Peshawar PKR 132,900 PKR 1,731
Quetta PKR 132,900 PKR 1,731
Sialkot PKR 132,900 PKR 1,731
Attock PKR 132,900 PKR 1,731
Gujranwala PKR 132,900 PKR 1,731
Jehlum PKR 132,900 PKR 1,731
Multan PKR 132,900 PKR 1,731
Bahawalpur PKR 132,900 PKR 1,731
Gujrat PKR 132,900 PKR 1,731
Nawabshah PKR 132,900 PKR 1,731
Chakwal PKR 132,900 PKR 1,731
Hyderabad PKR 132,900 PKR 1,731
Nowshehra PKR 132,900 PKR 1,731
Sargodha PKR 132,900 PKR 1,731
Faisalabad PKR 132,900 PKR 1,731
Mirpur PKR 132,900 PKR 1,731

