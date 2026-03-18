Ghazab Lil Haq Counters Propaganda, Hits Militant Networks

The world is being force-fed an utterly ridiculous lie. The propagandists across our western border insist that a regime completely lacking the capability to run even a standard clinic somehow built a fully functioning 1000-bed rehabilitation centre right next to a military ammunition dump. Believing such a blatant falsehood requires absolute ignorance. The facts remain clear and indisputable. The targeted strike zone was entirely and unequivocally far from the rehab centre premises or any medical infrastructure.

Pakistan has laid the irrefutable evidence bare for the entire international community to witness. Recent aerial strike footage clearly demonstrates exactly what happened to their hidden weapons depot. The immense chain reaction of exploding ordnance strips away every single shred of Afghan deception. Their leaders repeatedly scream about a destroyed hospital, yet they magically fail to provide the facility’s name. They show zero civilian bodies. They cannot even offer a single authentic photograph from inside the supposedly ruined wards. The truth is, they were using the space as a weapons-and-ammunition site.

The precise coordinates at 34.509556, 69.209583 expose the absolute depths of this regime’s terror propaganda. Latest ground reports from Kabul confirm they indeed operated a covert suicide bomber training centre at one of the specific locations neutralised. In this hellscape, militants housed dozens of desperate drug addicts who were kept under a forced and cruel dependence on infused drugs. These captive individuals were actively being conditioned by commanders as disposable walking bombs. This remains a well-established but deeply unfortunate practice. Neutralising this nightmare factory was a sheer moral necessity.

I say well done to the Pak Armed Forces. The entire nation stands firmly behind you like an unshakable rock. This is the definitive moment to eviscerate these strongholds of evil forces operating out of Afghanistan and attacking our peaceful nation.

The betrayal we feel right now cuts straight to the bone. My blood boils knowing that despite our severe national resource constraints, we proudly housed, fed, and comforted well over three million Afghans for over four long decades. We offered them our homes and our bread. Now they prove themselves to be nothing but thankless pathogens. It brings sheer disgust to witness that, like a venomous serpent, vicious Afghan factions are actively biting the same hand that continues to feed them.

For years, the Pak Armed Forces tolerated these heinous shenanigans with unparalleled patience while hoping these elements might eventually redeem themselves. That era has abruptly ended. Playing directly into the hands of the Hindu Mushrekeen will absolutely not be tolerated anymore. Let no one mistake our restraint for weakness. The Pakistani Armed Forces do not function like ruthless Soviet forces or mercenary American and NATO units. Our brave soldiers operate much like dedicated parents. They treat their neighbours with immense kindness so long as those neighbours behave responsibly. But the moment the wayward children devolve into dangerous actors intent on causing chaos, the father knows exactly when and how to teach them a lesson. It comes as a firm, corrective kick in the bum.

I also robustly condemn those domestic voices who still believe in soft talking with these barbaric extremists. They are rightly and definitively called the Fitna.

Our resolve remains unshaken following the monumental successes documented up to 17 March 2026. On the night of 16 March, our men in uniform flawlessly executed precision airstrikes under Operation Ghazab Lil Haq. These pinpoint missions entirely crippled terrorism sponsoring military installations in Kabul and Nangarhar. Technical support infrastructure and huge logistical stores were effectively reduced to ash. The massive secondary detonations filmed directly after the initial impacts proved beyond any doubt the massive presence of illegal ammunition depots.

Every single airstrike flawlessly targeted the exact infrastructures being used by the regime to harbour multiple terror proxies, including Fitna Al Khawarij and Fitna Al Hindustan. We brought fire directly to their logistical arteries.

Simultaneously, our forces achieved absolute operational dominance along the frontier borders. During intense operations across the Bajaur, Khyber, Kurram, North Waziristan, and Chitral sectors, our troops successfully crushed hostile border activity and militant staging zones using perfectly coordinated heavy artillery. Whenever their proxy elements dared to open fire in Thal Sector using mortar rounds and small arms, our retaliatory engagements aggressively neutralised their fighters, causing a significant and immediate casualty count. We spotted moving enemy vehicles near the Gurguray Thana area and near Pathan Base and decisively ended their movements with surveillance-guided firepower.

Even their pathetic modern warfare attempts to launch explosive quadcopter drones in Ghulam Khan Sector were thwarted before they could achieve their vile goals. Across northern Balochistan, our tactical posture remains completely supreme, and strategic areas like Gudwana Enclave sit firmly, securely, and permanently under Pakistani control.

The confirmed enemy losses speak volumes about our unstoppable military supremacy. Ground reports verified 684 proxy combatants killed, with an additional 912 sustaining catastrophic injuries. Over the course of these sweeping punishments, our troops destroyed 252 enemy checkpoints, obliterated 44 captured stations, and turned over 200 tanks, armoured carriers, and artillery pieces into scrap metal. A massive 75 specific terror infrastructure zones were perfectly wiped off the map from the sky.

Operation Ghazab Lil Haq will march forward with absolute fury until the masters of proxy terror are dismantled entirely. No amount of false regime propaganda can mask their utter defeat. We will fight until our sacred land is totally immune to their wicked hostilities.