Cm Bugti Announces Civil Award For Ward Boy Who Saved Doctor During Acid Attack

QUETTA – Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has announced a civil award for ward boy Abdul Razzaq, who played a key role in saving the life of Dr. Mahnoor during a recent acid attack incident.

According to Chief Minister Bugti, Abdul Razzaq Tareen acted promptly and risked his own life to provide immediate assistance at the critical moment of the attack. He said that brave and dutiful individuals like him are a source of pride for the nation.

He added that Abdul Razzaq Tareen’s courage will be formally recognized at the national level, stating that his timely response set a remarkable example of humanity and professional responsibility.

The chief minister further said that the government is committed to encouraging those who serve humanity and contribute to the protection of public life and property. He confirmed that a civil award has been approved in recognition of Abdul Razzaq’s bravery.

Meanwhile, the incident took place at Sandeman Hospital in Quetta, where a man allegedly threw acid on a female doctor, leaving her critically injured.

The injured doctor was first provided emergency treatment at the hospital and later shifted to a private medical facility. She was subsequently airlifted to Karachi via air ambulance for advanced medical treatment.