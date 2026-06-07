‘Stop obsessing over women’s clothes’: Hina Parvez hits back at Falak Shabir

LAHORE – Hina Parvez Butt, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker in the Punjab Assembly and chairperson of the Punjab Women Protection Authority, has reacted to singer Falak Shabir’s recent call for introducing a dress code in public places.

The debate began after Falak Shabir shared an Instagram story praising the Punjab government’s decision to ban vaping in the province. Alongside his appreciation for the move, he urged Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to consider introducing regulations regarding clothing in public spaces.

In his post, the singer wrote that while the vaping ban was a positive step, as a father of two daughters he wanted to make a humble request for legislation concerning what he described as “revealing clothing” in public places, markets, and on roads. He argued that such measures were necessary to protect cultural values.

Responding to the remarks on X, Hina Parvez Butt criticized the singer’s comments, questioning why people continue to focus on women’s clothing choices.

پتا نہیں فلک شبیر جیسے لوگوں کا دماغ کب خواتین کے کپڑوں سے نکلے گا۔ آپ کبھی استنبول گئے ہوں تو وہاں خواتین کے لباس پر کوئی بات نہیں کرتا، یہاں پاکستان میں جس کا جو دل کرتا ہے سوشل میڈیا پر آکر بولنا شروع کر دیتا ہے۔ ایسی ذہنیت کی وجہ سے پاکستان آگے نہیں بڑھ رہا۔ خدارا اپنے کام سے… https://t.co/nbo4Nzr3fL — Hina Parvez Butt (@hinaparvezbutt) June 7, 2026

“I do not know when people like Falak Shabir will stop obsessing over what women wear,” she wrote. She added that during visits to cities such as Istanbul, discussions about women’s clothing are not a public issue, whereas in Pakistan people frequently use social media to comment on the matter.

The PML-N lawmaker further argued that such attitudes hinder social progress and urged individuals to focus on their own responsibilities rather than policing others’ personal choices.

The exchange has sparked discussion on social media, with users debating issues related to personal freedom, cultural values, and the role of government regulation in public life.