Karachi court acquits Anmol alias Pinky in drug case

KARACHI – A Karachi court has acquitted Anmol alias Pinky in a drug case registered against her.

The Additional District and Sessions Court (South) approved her acquittal plea. The case was registered at Gizri police station in 2021, while Anmol had been declared a fugitive in the case.

The defence counsel told the court that two other accused in the case had already been acquitted. Co-accused Ali and Fahmida were acquitted in 2024.

According to the defence, Anmol was implicated in the case on the basis of statements made by the co-accused.

The lawyer argued that following the acquittal of the co-accused, there was no possibility of Anmol being convicted in the case.