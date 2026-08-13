Gold Rates in Pakistan dips to Rs460,436 after massive hikes

Gold prices in Pakistan turn lower, with the per-tola rate falling Rs3,500 to Rs460,436.
|Market
|Gold Price
|Gold per tola (24K)
|Rs460,436
|Gold 10 grams (24K)
|Rs394,749
|International gold
|$4,380/oz
|Silver per tola
|Rs6,936
The decline was also reflected in the 10-gram rate, which dropped by Rs3,001 to Rs394,749. The latest movement followed a strong rise on Wednesday, when gold had gained Rs4,200 per tola, taking the domestic price to a record Rs463,936.
Gold Rates in Lahore
|Market
|New Price
|Lahore — Piece
|Rs454,500 / Rs454,000
|Lahore — Pathoor
|Rs449,500 / Rs447,500
|Karachi — Sell
|Rs454,000
International gold also declines
The correction in Pakistan’s bullion market came as gold prices in the international market also moved lower.
The international price of gold decreased by $35 to $4,380 per ounce, with a $20 premium included in the quoted rate.
The global decline put pressure on domestic gold prices, contributing to Thursday’s Rs3,500 per-tola drop.
Silver prices also move lower
Silver also followed the downward trend in the local market.
The price of silver decreased by Rs175 per tola, reaching Rs6,936.
Gold Prices in Pakistan Today – 18, 21, 24Karat Gold Rates – 12 August 2026