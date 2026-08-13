Gold Rates in Pakistan dips to Rs460,436 after massive hikes

Gold prices in Pakistan turn lower, with the per-tola rate falling Rs3,500 to Rs460,436.

Market Gold Price Gold per tola (24K) Rs460,436 Gold 10 grams (24K) Rs394,749 International gold $4,380/oz Silver per tola Rs6,936

The decline was also reflected in the 10-gram rate, which dropped by Rs3,001 to Rs394,749. The latest movement followed a strong rise on Wednesday, when gold had gained Rs4,200 per tola, taking the domestic price to a record Rs463,936.

Gold Rates in Lahore

Market New Price Lahore — Piece Rs454,500 / Rs454,000 Lahore — Pathoor Rs449,500 / Rs447,500 Karachi — Sell Rs454,000

International gold also declines

The correction in Pakistan’s bullion market came as gold prices in the international market also moved lower.

The international price of gold decreased by $35 to $4,380 per ounce, with a $20 premium included in the quoted rate.

The global decline put pressure on domestic gold prices, contributing to Thursday’s Rs3,500 per-tola drop.

Silver prices also move lower

Silver also followed the downward trend in the local market.

The price of silver decreased by Rs175 per tola, reaching Rs6,936.