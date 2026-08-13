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Gold Rates in Pakistan dips to Rs460,436 after massive hikes

By News Desk
3:11 pm | Aug 13, 2026
Gold Prices Increase By Rs6100 To Rs356100 Per Tola In Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan turn lower, with the per-tola rate falling Rs3,500 to Rs460,436.

Market Gold Price
Gold per tola (24K) Rs460,436
Gold 10 grams (24K) Rs394,749
International gold $4,380/oz
Silver per tola Rs6,936

The decline was also reflected in the 10-gram rate, which dropped by Rs3,001 to Rs394,749. The latest movement followed a strong rise on Wednesday, when gold had gained Rs4,200 per tola, taking the domestic price to a record Rs463,936.

Gold Rates in Lahore

Market New Price
Lahore — Piece Rs454,500 / Rs454,000
Lahore — Pathoor Rs449,500 / Rs447,500
Karachi — Sell Rs454,000

International gold also declines

The correction in Pakistan’s bullion market came as gold prices in the international market also moved lower.

The international price of gold decreased by $35 to $4,380 per ounce, with a $20 premium included in the quoted rate.

The global decline put pressure on domestic gold prices, contributing to Thursday’s Rs3,500 per-tola drop.

Silver prices also move lower

Silver also followed the downward trend in the local market.

The price of silver decreased by Rs175 per tola, reaching Rs6,936.

Gold Prices in Pakistan Today – 18, 21, 24Karat Gold Rates – 12 August 2026

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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