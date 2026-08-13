Pakistan revises Judges’ Salaries: Chief Justice Pay rises to Rs1.55 Million, other Judges get 4Lac Increment

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s judicial pay structure is making headlines as the government approves hefty salary boost for apex court judges. Chief Justice’s salary will rise to Rs1.55 million, while other Supreme Court judges will receive Rs400,000 monthly increase, alongside a wider package of allowances and benefits.

Supreme Court package includes a Rs400,000 increase in basic monthly salary, nearly Rs339,000 increase in the judicial allowance, a Rs150,000 medical allowance, revised pension-related provisions and additional post-retirement benefits.

President Asif Ali Zardari approved a substantial increase in the salaries and perks of judges following a recommendation from the federal government. Under newly approved package, the Chief Justice of Pakistan will get basic monthly salary of Rs1.55 million, while other Supreme Court judges will receive Rs1.5 million per month. Their salaries have now been brought in line with those of judges of the Federal Constitutional Court.

The new salaries and benefits for Supreme Court judges will take effect from December 10, 2025, meaning judges will also receive arrears for the period since the new rates became applicable.

Judicial allowance

The financial package goes beyond basic salaries. The monthly judicial allowance has been increased from Rs1,161,163 to Rs1.5 million, representing an increase of nearly Rs339,000 per month.

With the revised basic salary and judicial allowance combined, the monthly financial package for Supreme Court judges has risen substantially, while the Chief Justice will receive a basic salary of Rs1.55 million.

Rs1.5Lac Medical allowance approved

Supreme Court judges will also receive a monthly medical allowance of Rs150,000 under the new package. The combination of higher salaries, judicial allowances, medical benefits and enhanced post-retirement provisions significantly expands the overall compensation package available to members of the superior judiciary.

High Court judges Pay raise

The salary boost has also been extended to High Court judges. Chief Justice of a High Court will receive a basic monthly salary of Rs1.254 million, while other High Court judges will receive Rs1.205 million.

High Court judges were receiving a basic monthly salary of Rs1.095 million. The revised package therefore represents an increase of Rs110,000 per month.

The new package also introduces an additional benefit for judges who serve as Chief Justice for more than two years. Such judges will be allowed to purchase an official government vehicle at a concessional price upon retirement or promotion to another superior judicial position.

Relief for Retired judges

Another provision allows retired judges to potentially receive fees for serving in arbitration matters involving the federal government. The provision could enable the state to draw on the legal and judicial expertise of retired senior judges in federal arbitration cases.

The High Court salary increases will add further financial pressure on the government’s expenditure bill.

Supporters of the decision could argue that superior court judges handle highly sensitive constitutional, political and public-interest cases and therefore require competitive financial compensation consistent with the importance and independence of their office.