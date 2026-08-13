Two men get double life sentences for raping underage girl on pretext of ration

KARACHI – A session court in Karachi has awarded double life imprisonment to two suspects each for raping a underage beggar on pretext of giving her ration.

Additional sessions judge South issued the ruling, ordering the convicts identified as Ghulam Rasool and Khalid to pay Rs500,000 each in compensation to the victim.

Prosecution told court that the suspects abducted the underage girl, who was begging, in 2022 and took her to a place near Sea View where they raped her.

The suspects were associated with the ride-hailing company as drivers. Their record had been obtained from the company during the investigation.

In its verdict, the court further stated that the victim girl identified the accused during the identification parade. The victim’s testimony was of fundamental importance in the case. The medical evidence also fully corroborated the victim’s statement.