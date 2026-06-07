TikToker Nadeem ‘Nani Wala’ presented in court after arrest in Lahore

LAHORE – Popular TikToker and social media influencer Nadeem Mubarak, also known as “Nani Wala,” was presented in court after being arrested in Lahore.

According to police, the detained influencer was produced before a local magistrate after being kept in custody at a police station.

Police said a case was registered against Nadeem Mubarak at Defence-C police station on the complaint of Traffic Warden Inspector Muhammad Faheem-ur-Rehman. The case includes charges of negligent driving, interference in government operations, and threatening a public servant.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred when traffic officials signaled a luxury vehicle to stop. Instead of complying, Nadeem Mubarak allegedly drove away on a one-way road, prompting police to register a case and arrest him.

Police sources said that the influencer’s luxury vehicle was also recovered from his residence and impounded at Defence-C police station. They added that no visitors met him during his time in custody.

Officials further stated that Nadeem Mubarak spent the night in detention, where he reportedly ate simple food and remained unable to sleep.

Later, he was presented at the Cantt Katchery in Lahore for a hearing of the same case. During the proceedings, investigation police reportedly provided him with protocol, and he was brought to court in his personal vehicle instead of an official police transport. Investigating officers were also seen accompanying him in the same vehicle.

Subsequently, the court approved his bail and disposed of the case.