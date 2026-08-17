Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor face fresh separation rumours on social media

KARACHI – Pakistani showbiz stars Ayeza Khan and her husband Danish Taimoor have once again become the subject of speculation over their relationship, following observations made by social media users.

Fans noticed that Ayeza Khan was not seen at the screening of the finale of Danish Taimoor’s drama Hamarahi.

They also pointed out that Ayeza did not share a social media post for Danish on August 8, which marked their wedding anniversary.

Further speculation emerged after Danish Taimoor shared a solo picture on Independence Day rather than a family post.

Ayeza Khan’s recent mysterious black-and-white post also drew attention from fans, prompting questions about possible differences between the two.

However, neither Ayeza Khan nor Danish Taimoor has confirmed any divorce or separation. The claims circulating on social media therefore remain unverified.