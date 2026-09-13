Rajab Butt faces calls for Ban after Joking about Child Abuse on TikTok Live

Pakistan is facing horrific child abuse cases, and recent stats show that 9 children were abused every day, with sexual abuse accounting for more than half of reported cases; in such alarming conditions, Pakistani YouTuber with over 9 million followers dared to make a disturbing joke involving child sexual abuse during a TikTok Live.

Rajab Butt made a controversial remark during the livestream with Zaid Ali, and it went viral for all the wrong reasons, with furious users slamming social media star of crossing line by turning sexual violence against a child into a punchline.

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The clip shows Rajab commenting on Zaid Ali’s expression before making offensive comparison. The remark quickly began circulating online, prompting widespread condemnation and demands for accountability.

The backlash intensified after several activists reposted clip and questioned how sexual abuse of children could be used as casual humour. The account argued that jokes surrounding rape and child abuse can trivialise the trauma endured by survivors and gradually desensitise audiences to serious crimes.

It also attracted ire of unfiltered TikTok Lives, where creators can use increasingly provocative language to chase views, engagement and digital clout.

With enormous reach of millions, users questioned whether influencers with millions of followers should be held to a higher standard when discussing sensitive issues involving children.

Social media users started tagging government officials, police departments and political figures, demanding action against Butt. Some called for his arrest, while others demanded that his channels and content be banned.

One user called his comments deeply alarming and said Butt posed a threat to children. Others turned their anger toward Butt’s previous defenders, questioning how anyone could justify language of this nature.

Several users called incident as evidence of Butt’s mindset and upbringing, while others simply condemned the remark as an extreme display of ignorance.

Some even demanded his arrest, while several users directly tagged Punjab officials and police authorities, calling for immediate intervention.