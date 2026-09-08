Zaid Ali slams Rajab Butt over Followers, Fame and ‘Shortcuts’

LAHORE – Pakistani-Canadian comedian and content creator Zaid Ali slammed YouTuber and TikToker Rajab Butt during a TikTok Live session.

The comedian questioned the idea of success purely through followers and subscribers, arguing that social media numbers may bring fame but cannot guarantee respect in society.

Zaid Ali’s recent remarks about Rajab Butt have sparked a debate on social media. Zaid Ali emphasized that having more subscribers and views does not necessarily mean having greater respect, criticizing Rajab’s approach to content and online popularity.#Pakistanconnect pic.twitter.com/Hqe5AzrTJ3 — P Connect (@ConnectingPak) September 8, 2026

Responding to a viewer’s comment, Zaid Ali made a pointed remark about Rajab Butt, saying that even a donkey works hard to make a name for itself, while claiming that Rajab Butt had not worked hard for anything.

Zaid Ali acknowledged that Rajab Butt currently has more subscribers than him and even congratulated the YouTuber for achieving those numbers. He however stressed that followers and subscribers are only numbers, while respect carries much greater value.

According to Zaid Ali, Rajab Butt has repeatedly taken shortcuts or used whatever means necessary to increase his social media numbers and has succeeded in doing so. But he claimed that despite having a large following, Rajab Butt has not earned the same level of respect from the public that, in his view, represents genuine success.

The comedian also addressed an alleged claim by Rajab Butt that Zaid Ali is a “vlogger.” Rejecting the description, Zaid Ali clarified that his primary work is creating comedy videos, particularly content based on South Asian culture. He said he has no interest in regularly documenting his daily routine through traditional vlogging.

Zaid Ali further claimed that his followers have consistently stood firmly behind him and suggested that Rajab Butt does not enjoy the same kind of moral support from his audience.

The remarks added another layer to the ongoing social media debate over whether followers, views and subscriber counts alone can define an influencer’s success, or whether public respect and credibility matter more.