Mad Sandhu: Indian Social Media Influencer, LGBTQ+ Activist shot dead in targeted Attack

AMRITSAR – A social media influencer, makeup artist and LGBTQ+ personality Mad Sandhu, has been shot dead in apparent targeted attack.

On Saturday eve, Sandhu was reportedly at Loharka Road to collect his car from a car wash when two unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle and allegedly opened fire at close range. Sandhu was hit by multiple bullets and collapsed on the road. The attackers fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

Viral clips doing the rounds online show Sandhu lying seriously wounded on the roadside as people gather around him and attempt to help. He was rushed to a private hospital, with some reports identifying Fortis, but he succumbed to his injuries. Police have confirmed his death.

Influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu shot dead in Amritsar. Seriously, isn’t this going way too far now?Singers, businessmen, influencers… anyone who gets a little fame is ending up being targeted in Punjab? What is happening? https://t.co/HhOcBbG4UK — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) October 3, 2026

Investigators recovered empty cartridges from the scene and are examining CCTV footage in an effort to identify the attackers. Police officials have said that “concrete leads” have emerged and that teams have been formed to track down those responsible. An FIR has also been registered. The motive, however, remains unclear.

Investigators are reportedly examining several possible angles, including personal enmity, extortion and hostility connected to Sandhu’s social media presence.

Mad Sandhu

The 30-year-old was a known face in Punjab’s beauty, fashion and social media circles. The son of a retired Punjab Police sub-inspector, Sandhu built a substantial online following and was known as a makeup artist, fashion stylist, entrepreneur and influencer.

He was the founder of Mane Lane Unisex Salon in Amritsar and also operated beauty academies. Sandhu also appeared in the Punjabi film ‘Oye Bhole Oye’ and frequently featured on podcasts and social media platforms.

Sandhu was known for speaking openly about gender identity, LGBTQ+ issues and self-expression. He had repeatedly discussed his identity publicly and faced trolling, homophobic abuse and criticism online.

Months before his death, Sandhu also became embroiled in controversy after a Nihang Sikh group objected to some of his social media content, clothing and older videos. The group reportedly accused his content of having a negative influence on Punjab’s culture and youth. Sandhu later said that he had changed and distanced himself from some of his earlier content.

A social media post and audio message surfaced claiming responsibility for the attack. The claim appeared under the names Goldy Dhillon (Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon) and Jagga Tarn Taran. The alleged message accused Sandhu of “spoiling the new generation” and reportedly contained further threats concerning schools inviting people described as being of a similar nature as chief guests.

Who is Goldy Dhillon?

Indian media reports have described Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon as a wanted figure and an associate of gangster Goldy Brar. He has been linked in reports to allegations involving extortion, targeted killings and other criminal activity, and has reportedly operated from outside India.

However, no official confirmation has established that Goldy Dhillon ordered or carried out the attack on Mad Sandhu. Until investigators verify the source and authenticity of the message, the alleged responsibility claim remains just that, an allegation.

The killing also triggered a political controversy in Punjab, with opposition parties including BJP and Congress criticizing the AAP government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the state’s law-and-order situation. The murder is likely to intensify questions over targeted violence, gangster networks and the safety of prominent social media personalities in Punjab.