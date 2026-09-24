Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan loses battle to cancer at 56

MUMBAI – Showbiz world has been left mourning death of veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, who passed away at the age of 56 after being diagnosed with cancer. His funeral prayers and burial will be held on Friday.

The actor, known for bringing warmth, humour and memorable performances to supporting roles across hundreds of films, died on Thursday evening at around 7pm, leaving his family, colleagues and fans in deep sorrow.

According to his family, Khan was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital nearly two weeks ago after experiencing abdominal pain. Medical examinations revealed that he was suffering from cancer. His condition, however, deteriorated rapidly over the last few days.

What makes his death particularly heartbreaking is that, according to his son, Mushtaq Khan had been perfectly fine before being hospitalised. He was still actively working and had been involved in the shooting of the debut film of Sheera’s son, the son of Salman Khan’s longtime bodyguard.

Mushtaq Khan leaves behind his wife, a son and a daughter, who are now facing the painful loss of a husband and father.

The news of his death has brought a sombre end to the journey of an actor who spent almost 50 years entertaining audiences, leaving behind hundreds of performances and memories that will continue to live on on screen.

The actor spent nearly five decades in entertainment industry and appeared in more than 500 films, earning a special place in the hearts of audiences through his memorable supporting performances. His extensive filmography included popular titles such as Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Saathi, Sadak, Junoon, Gunaah, Sir, Gadar, Welcome and Gadar 2.

For generations of Bollywood audiences, Mushtaq Khan was a familiar face whose performances often added character and life to the stories he became part of. His passing marks the loss of a veteran artist whose career stretched across decades of Indian cinema.