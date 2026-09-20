Motorcyclist’s fake number plate trick leaves another owner with Rs144,000 fines

LAHORE – Lahore Traffic Police have arrested a motorcyclist for using a fake number plate to evade e-challans.

The suspect had replaced his motorcycle’s original number plate with the registration number of another motorcycle to avoid traffic fines.

At Shanghai Bridge, patrolling officer Mian Ghulam Murtaza stopped the motorcyclist for riding without a helmet. When the e-challan record of motorcycle number APL-2026 was checked, 72 traffic challans were found against it.

During further investigation, police discovered that the suspect had installed the number plates belonging to another citizen’s motorcycle.

As all the challans issued against the fake number plate were being sent to the actual owner, the fines had accumulated to Rs144,000.

A case has been registered against the suspect at Kot Lakhpat Police Station, and he has been taken into custody.