MDCAT 2026 BUHMS Bolan University Answer Key: Question Paper and Official Key

MDCAT 2026 held today, Sunday, 20 September 2026. Bolan University of Medical & Health Sciences (BUMHS), Quetta conducted test for candidates in Balochistan, where 9,923 applicants registered. That figure includes 9,777 early registrations and 146 candidates who signed up after registration reopened. The exam was first set for 16 August and postponed on the Prime Minister’s directions.

An additional centre has been set up in Islamabad for candidates with Balochistan domicile.

Universities, not PMDC itself, run the test. PMDC supplies the framework, syllabus and question bank, and the universities follow its standards in paper setting and result declaration. That means the BUMHS paper draws on the same framework used in every other region.

BUMHS question paper and answer key

Candidates can review the Balochistan question paper and answer key here soon. Stay updated for more details.

To estimate your score, match each of your answers against the key and count the correct ones. PMDC’s minimum passing marks are 55% for MBBS and 50% for BDS. For registration, curriculum and format queries, contact PMDC (examination@pmdc.pk). For test conduct, centres and results, contact BUMHS.

MDCAT 2026 paper pattern

The paper has 180 multiple-choice questions worth 180 marks, to be solved in three hours, and there is no negative marking. The questions are split as 81 Biology, 45 Chemistry, 36 Physics, nine English and nine Logical Reasoning. Each province gets its own paper, with at least two versions per province. PMDC built a bank of around 8,000 questions with about 80 subject experts.

With the exam over, attention turns to results, merit lists and admissions. MBBS and BDS applicants should watch BUMHS and PMDC announcements for result dates and merit list timelines.