Mdcat 2026 Uhs Question Paper And Answer Keys

Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2025 held today on Sunday, 26 October 2025. University of Health Sciences (UHS), Lahore, conducted the test for candidates in Punjab, where 50,443 applicants had registered. That was the largest group in any province. The exam had been moved from 5 October because of flooding in parts of the country.

Universities, not PMDC itself, ran the test. PMDC supplied the uniform syllabus and question bank, and universities were required to follow its standards in paper setting and result declaration. That means the UHS paper drew on the same framework used in every other region.

MDCAT 2025 UHS question paper and answer key

Candidates can review the UHS question paper and answer key here soon, Stay updated for more details.

To estimate your score, match each of your answers against the key and count the correct ones. PMDC’s minimum passing marks are 55% for MBBS and 50% for BDS.

Queries about registration, curriculum and test format go to PMDC (examination@pmdc.pk). Queries about test conduct, exam centres and results go to UHS (mdcat2025@uhs.edu.pk).

With the exam over, attention turns to results, merit lists and admissions. MBBS and BDS applicants should watch UHS and PMDC announcements for merit list dates and closing merit trends.

Around 1.3Lac candidates are appearing in MDCAT 2026 at 34 centres across Pakistan, along with an international centre in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Punjab has the highest number of registered candidates at 49,199, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 38,841 and Sindh with 34,233.

The examination, originally scheduled for August 16, was postponed to September 20 following directions from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. More than 2,000 additional candidates reportedly registered during the extended registration phase.

This year’s test features separate question papers for provinces, with at least two versions provided for each province as part of enhanced security measures. PMDC has prepared a question bank of around 8,000 questions with the assistance of approximately 80 subject experts.

The three-hour, English-language paper contains 180 multiple-choice questions: 81 Biology, 45 Chemistry, 36 Physics, nine English and nine Logical Reasoning questions. There is no negative marking, and the test carries 180 marks.

PMDC oversees the examination framework, syllabus and question-bank arrangements, while designated universities conduct the test in their respective regions, including UHS in Punjab, Sukkur IBA in Sindh, KMU in KP, Bolan University in Balochistan and SZABMU in Islamabad and designated areas including Riyadh.