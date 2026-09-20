MDCAT 2026 KMU Answer Key: Question Paper and Official Key

MDCAT 2026 is being held today, Sunday, 20 September 2026. Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, is conducting the test for candidates in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where 38,841 applicants registered, the second-largest group after Punjab. The exam was originally scheduled for 16 August and postponed on the Prime Minister’s directions, and more than 2,000 additional candidates registered nationwide after the delay.

Nationwide, 138,160 candidates registered, with 34 centres in Pakistan and one in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the test starts at 10am.

Universities, not PMDC itself, run the test. PMDC supplies the framework, syllabus and question bank, and the universities follow its standards in paper setting and result declaration. That means the KMU paper draws on the same framework used in every other region.

MDCAT 2026 KMU Answer key

Candidates can review the KMU question paper and answer key here soon. Stay updated for more details.

To estimate your score, match each of your answers against the key and count the correct ones. PMDC’s minimum passing marks are 55% for MBBS and 50% for BDS. For registration, curriculum and format queries, contact PMDC (examination@pmdc.pk). For test conduct, centres and results, contact KMU.

MDCAT 2026 paper pattern

The paper has 180 multiple-choice questions worth 180 marks, to be solved in three hours, and there is no negative marking. The questions are split as 81 Biology, 45 Chemistry, 36 Physics, nine English and nine Logical Reasoning. Each province gets its own paper, with at least two versions per province. PMDC built a bank of around 8,000 questions with about 80 subject experts.

With the exam over, attention turns to results, merit lists and admissions. MBBS and BDS applicants should watch KMU and PMDC announcements for result dates and closing merit trends.