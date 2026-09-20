MDCAT 2026 SIBA (Sindh) Answer Key: Question Paper and Official Key

MDCAT 2026 is being held today, Sunday, 20 September 2026. Sukkur IBA University is conducting the test for candidates in Sindh, where 34,233 applicants registered, the third-largest group after Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The exam was first set for 16 August and postponed on the Prime Minister’s directions, and the university took on 549 additional candidates during the reopened registration.

In Karachi, the test is being held at NED University and the Dow University Ojha Campus.

Universities, not PMDC itself, run the test. PMDC supplies the framework, syllabus and question bank, and the universities follow its standards in paper setting and result declaration. That means the SIBA paper draws on the same framework used in every other region.

MDCAT 2026 SIBA question paper and answer key

Candidates can review the Sindh question paper and answer key here soon.

Stay updated for more details full answer key will be shared shortly.

To estimate your score, match each of your answers against the key and count the correct ones. PMDC’s minimum passing marks are 55% for MBBS and 50% for BDS. For registration, curriculum and format queries, contact PMDC (examination@pmdc.pk). For test conduct, centres and results, contact Sukkur IBA Testing Services.

MDCAT 2026 paper pattern

The paper has 180 multiple-choice questions worth 180 marks, to be solved in three hours, and there is no negative marking. The questions are split as 81 Biology, 45 Chemistry, 36 Physics, nine English and nine Logical Reasoning. Each province gets its own paper, with at least two versions per province. PMDC built a bank of around 8,000 questions with about 80 subject experts.

With the exam over, attention turns to results, merit lists and admissions. MBBS and BDS applicants should watch Sukkur IBA and PMDC announcements for result dates and closing merit trends.