‘Pablo is a Banger’: Asim Azhar praises Hania Aamir’s New Expressive Song

KARACHI – Pakistani singer Asim Azhar voiced his support behind actress Hania Aamir’s first song Pablo, calling the song a ‘banger’ as he seems impressed the way Hania used music to express herself.

Speaking about the track, Asim said he enjoyed it so much that he even used it in a reel he had recently made. He described Hania as an “amazing artist” and said he was excited to see this new side of her creative expression.

Asim also used the moment to make a broader point about how music is received in Pakistan and South Asia. He argued that music should be viewed as a form of artistic expression rather than judged as if every singer were competing on a talent show.

Referring to Hania’s transition from acting to music, he said he viewed her song simply as an artist writing and expressing her feelings.

According to Asim, Hania has also been clever with the song’s lyrics, with individual lines appearing to address major controversies surrounding her. He praised the songwriting approach, saying the ability to tackle different controversies through one-liners was particularly smart.

The singer went a step further, suggesting that Pakistan may have a new music star emerging, while expressing his hope that more Pakistani female pop artists will enter the music scene.

Asim said he believed there was huge potential for Pakistani women in pop music and described Hania’s “Pablo” as only the beginning. He added that Hania’s move into music could inspire more girls in Pakistan, South Asia and beyond to explore their own artistic expression.